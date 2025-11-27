Super-75 Of Madhya Pradesh: UAD Selects 75 Urban Bodies To Push MP Into Top-25 Rankings In Swachh Survekshan 2025 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Administration Department (UAD) has identified 75 urban bodies across Madhya Pradesh for special focus under the newly created “Super 75” category ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2025. These selected bodies had narrowly missed achieving “Excellent Performance” in the 2024 cleanliness survey due to lower scores in certain areas.

A detailed action plan has been issued to help these bodies overcome their shortcomings. Each urban body will focus on 23 priority tasks, listed across three categories based on their impact on cleanliness scores. Tasks marked under Priority 1 (assigned one point) must be performed daily, as they directly affected the cities’ performance in the previous survey. Priority 2 tasks must be undertaken weekly or within specified timelines, while Priority 3 tasks will be carried out at longer intervals.

The selected cities fall within the population categories of less than 20,000; 20,000–50,000; and 50,000–3 lakh, and exclude all 16 Municipal Corporations.

UAD officials said that these 75 cities will be monitored closely by divisional Joint Directors and PD-DUDA officials to ensure their continuous progress and support. Senior state and divisional-level officials or PMU teams will review their performance on November 30, December 25, and January 26. Urban bodies showing improvement will retain their place in the Super 75 list, while others may be replaced by new contenders.

Targets for Swachh Survekshan-2025

1. Achieve a place among the top 25 rankings nationwide

2. Secure at least a 3-star rating in Garbage-Free City (GFC) certification

3. Attain ODF++ or Water+ status

4. Strengthen waste-processing capacities alongside improved service delivery

Division wise distribution of selected 75 ULBs

Ujjain Division: 19

Bhopal & Narmadapuram Division: 18

Indore Division: 10

Sagar Division: 8

Gwalior & Chambal Division: 7

Jabalpur Division: 7

Rewa & Shahdol Division: 6

Some of the 23 identified tasks cover crucial aspects of urban sanitation and are divided into 3 priority categories, Priority 1 highest, immediate action required, 2 in next two months 3- action as per need:

23 identified tasks cover crucial aspects of urban sanitation

Priority 1

Priority 2

Priority 3

- 100% waste removal

- Waste segregation and processing

- Maintenance of waste processing units

- All toilets maintained as per ODF++ standards

- Enforcing polythene and single-use plastic (SUP) ban in cities

- Monitoring of open defecation (OD) and open urination (OU)

- Coordination with vendors for waste segregation

- Maintenance of public and community toilets

- ULB level activities to enhance community participation

- Cleaning, beautification and sanitation of public areas

- Monitoring and elimination of waste-sensitive sites (GVPs)

- Monitoring and promotion of RRR centres

- Collecting and publishing stories of social change

- Capacity building of ULBs employees and Safai Mitras

- Improving the participation of citizen representatives

- Regular implementation of behaviour change communication activities

- Implement C&D waste management rules and make all arrangements

- Installation of twin bins in public places and their emptying system

- Social Exhibition for Schools

- Promoting decentralized units for upcycling floral waste into incense sticks and other eco-friendly products, thereby supporting the Waste-to-Wealth initiative.

Priority 1 highest, immediate action required, 2 action in next two months 3- action as per need