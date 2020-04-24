Ujjain: Coronavirus tally breaches 100 mark, total cases now 106

District administration has appealed the residents to focus on prevention as the Covid-19 cases breached the 100 mark in the district on Friday.

Fifteen new patients in the district tested for the dreaded virus. New cases include a BJP corporator, two nurses, 4 members of a family and six other patients.

The overall tally of the patients in the districts has gone up to 106- it includes 95 patients of Ujjain city, 4 of Nagda town, 2 of Barnagar town and 1 of Mahidpur town. A government clerk working at the collectorate here was among four new deaths, which took the death toll to 15 in the district till date.

As per Corona bulletin issued by CHMO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha, out of taken samples 2,308, the reports of 1,857 samples have received while 307 samples have been rejected due to some technical reasons.

A high of 451 reports are yet to be received. On Friday 15 samples were tested positive while 4 more deceased tested positive which took the death toll in the district to 15 due to Covid-19 infection. CMHO informed that 1,441 samples have been tested negative so far while 10,889 suspects have been home quarantined.

Four persons who are the latest to be claimed by dreaded virus include three men and a woman. A 65-year-old woman resident of Mahakal Marg died on March 22 at RD Gardi Medical College. Likewise, a 51-year-old person resident of Moti Bagh died on Friday alone at the RD Gardi Medical College. A 33-year-old person resident of Shafi Mohalla reportedly died at District Hospital. A 64-year old person of Sant Tukaram Park, Barnagar died on March 23 reportedly at an Indore’s hospital. This was first death reported from Barnagar town of the district.

Numbers

* Samples taken-2308

* Reports received -1857

* Negative reports-1441

* Positive reports-106

* Reports awaited- 451

* Number of deceased - 15

* Patients discharged- 04

* Quarantined- 10,889