Ujjain’s Kathak exponent Khushbu Panchal now on OTT platform

Ujjain: City’s Kathak dancer Khushbu Panchal, who recently received huge views on social media owing to her confidence before the galaxy of judges during the ‘Dance India Dance Seasion-5’, is now teaching Kathak in the ‘Dancession’ dance series which has started on the Inflix India Dil Se app.

Khushbu was approached by the Inflix team during lockdown. In view of the growing young generation's mobile attraction, she decided to sign the series and now she is going to interact with the youths through this OTT platform. In future episodes, the disciples of the institution Nrityaradhana, directed by Khushbu, would also be seen dancing. In this dance series, the she will teach Kathak in a new way which will certainly awaken the enthusiasm of advancing the classical tradition for the coming generation. The shooting of this series is currently going on in Ujjain and all other works are continuing from Mumbai.

Khushbu has already been the fragrance of Kathak dance at large fora in the country and abroad, both. With special love from Ujjain, the city of Mahakal, she has decided to stay in Ujjain in future and decide to teach Kathak here. She says that Ujjain is my family and all the further offers will also be completed here as it is impossible for her to leave Ujjain.