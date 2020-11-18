Ujjain: Deal strictly with Covid protocol violators, says collector

Ujjain: In view of rising cases in other states and the district, the administration will take any laxity seriously to follow Covid directives and will take strict actions against the violators. On Wednesday collector Asheesh Singh held a meeting with official concerned and instructed that strict action be taken against locals for not wearing the masks at public places.

During the meeting wearing masks is the only effective measure to ward off the pandemic, collector added. Collector instructed SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla to start a campaign against the violators. Collector also instructed the SP for putting the violators into the open jail for 10 hours and to impose hefty penalty.

Collector also instructed to strictly follow home isolation by the Covid positive patients. He said that the patients must be under observation and the fine must be imposed on violators under Epidemic Act.

Collector instructed to form 5 teams to observe home isolated patients. Collector asked the CMHO to ensure the observation of home isolated positive patients. The arrangements for future to combat Covid must be completed grossly at Charak Hospital and Madhav Nagar Hospital, collector added. The collector has set target to take 750 samples for Covid test.

Collector warned the officials that any negligence in Covid tests, hospital management and the line of treatment will not be tolerated. Collector instructed incident commanders and medical officers to take pandemic seriously and warned that next 2 months of corona outbreak will be challenging.