Ujjain:Illegal shops razed to ground

Ujjain: Taking strict action against illegal encroachments in the city Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Thursday razed illegally constructed shops adjacent to Taqiya Mosque located at the road passing from Triveni-Museum to Chardhaam Temple.

Heavy police force was deployed in the area in the morning to avert any untoward incident and UMC team started bulldozing the illegal structure. As per the police the illegal shops were demolished as the route is proposed to be widened under Mahakal Van Project.

ASP Amarendra Singh told that illegally constructed shops just outside the mosque were demolished. Before demolishing shops at Harifatak Bridge, Chhardham Temple, Harsiddhi Temple, Begumbgh bypass route the police force was deployed and traffic was blocked. To maintain peace police were also deployed at Topkhana, Kotmohalla and Begubagh also, ASP added. The encroachment removal team used 1 Poclain excavator, 2 JCB machines, drill machines and 5 dumper trucks for demolishing the illegal structure.

The illegal structure was removed in presence of senior police and administrative officials. On this occasion ADM Narendra Suryavanshi, ASP Amarendra Singh, 4 SDM, 6 Tehsildars, STF, QRF SAF force were present till the completion of demolishing the structure. As per police the encroachments were removed peacefully.