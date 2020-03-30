Ujjain: Smart City and UMC develop mobile app ‘firsthelp’, encroachments removed from vegetable market

Ujjain: To minimise the problems during curfew and countrywide lockdown, Smart City and Ujjain Municipal Corporation has launches a mobile application- first help.

Smart City CEO Pradeep Jain informed that the application could be installed from firsthelp.in. The official claimed that through the app, one can get emergency number, online registration of Covid-19 infected patients, helpline number, packaged eatables and potable water. Municipal commissioner Rishi Garg and Smart City CEO Pradeep Jain appealed denizens to use the app.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) removed illegal construction from the shops of vegetable market located at Bhargava Marg. According to municipal commissioner Rishi Garg, encroachments of as many as 45 shops were removed.

Mayor Meena Jonwal organized a meeting at Grand Hotel and took the stock of arrangements during curfew. Addressing the sanitation team members mayor encouraged them and distributed them sanitizers. She told that in adverse circumstances keeping the city sanitized and clean is the first priority. She appealed city dwellers to stay at home to stay safe from Covid-19.

Social orgnisations like ‘We Care’, ‘My Heart’ and individual groups will distribute food packets in different wards of the city. The needy persons may contact Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s help line number 0734-2513100.