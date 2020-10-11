Ujjain: Youth succumbed to police excess, law & order collapsed in state, allege Congress leaders

Ujjain: Addressing a joint press conference at a hotel on Sunday, the Congress leaders alleged that there was no law and order situation in the State. Heinous crimes like murder, loot, theft and suicides were on the rise across the State including Ujjain. The tale of police excesses came to light recently when a youth, Rahul Singh, of the district was beaten to death.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) spokesman Vivek Gupta and Rajesh Tiwari said Rahul Singh (25) son of Vinod Dikhit, a resident of Mundla Suleman village, had gone to Neelganga police station on October 8 to bring back one Subhash on bail. A brawl over mobile phone took place with police jawans following which Rahul was forced to sit in the lockup. Later, police asked Rahul to remove his cloths and they then beat him black and blue. Rahul sat on fast on that day (Thursday) and his mother tried to contact him on his mobile phone. After an hour, Police released him from the lockup.

According to PCC spokesmen, carrying Rahul on motorbike Subhash left for the village and at Gondia Fanta, Rahul complained of uneasiness and sought water. Subhash went to fetch water and when he reached he found Rahul unconscious and he died within no time. His family members and police reached there and carried his body for post-mortem at Civil Hospital.

Policemen also exerted pressure on the family members for quick funeral and recording of their statements so that the case can be declared closed.

Gupta and Tiwari claimed that they have sufficient evidence to prove police brutality in the case. In support of their statements, they also present some of the family members and friends of the deceased. PCC spokesmen demanded to institute a high-level magisterial enquiry into the case and sought compensation of Rs 1 crore to the kin of the deceased. Party leaders Dr Batuk Shankar Joshi, Mahesh Soni, Chetan Yadav and Ravi Rai were present.