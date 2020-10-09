Ujjain: Man dies after being thrashed in police station, family seeks justice

Ujjain: A man died in mysterious circumstances soon after being released from Neelganga police station. The family members claimed that he died after being brutally beaten by cops in the police station. Though the station incharge denied beating the man, senior officials have ordered a probe into the incident.

According to reports Rahul (32) of Mundla Suleman village had on Thursday gone to Neelganga police station to collect mobile phone of his friend Govind Prajapat’s son Subhash. He had earlier stood as guarantor in court to ensure Govind’s bail.

As he reached the police station, a man locked in the police lock-up requested him for water. He obliged. However, his act irked cops present in the police station. They later brutally assaulted Rahul and locked him in the lock-up.

On persistent requests of kin, the cops released Rahul late in the night. While heading home, Rahul’s condition suddenly deteriorated and he fell unconscious near Mediya village. His kin rushed him to a hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead. On being informed, Chintaman police sent the body for postmortem.

Family members alleged that the man died after being brutally assaulted by cops in the police station and demanded action against the cops. They also demanded that the postmortem be conducted by a panel of doctors.

Congress demands fair probe

District Congress general secretary Bharat Porwal demanded fair probe in suspicious death of farmer Rahul who was allegedly beaten by cops in Neelganga police station on Thursday. Porwal said that according to kin there were beating marks on his torso. Family members alleged that he was beaten brutally by cops. Porwal demanded CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and police authorities to conduct fair probe into the matter so that guilty were punished.