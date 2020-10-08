Madhya Pradesh: POLL POURRI? Rs 51 Lakh seized from Ujjain-bound SUV

Indore: With the bypolls round the corner, the Static Surveillance Team on Wednesday morning stopped a speeding Ujjain-bound SUV and seized Rs 50.90 lakh from a person. The bullion trader from Itarsi, who was carrying the money, said the cash was meant for payment for business purpose.

WHAT HAPPENED

Banganga police station incharge Rajendra Soni said a team of SST was deployed at Sanwer Road for vehicle checking. The team stopped the SUV. During the checking, the team recovered Rs 50.90 lakh from the person, who introduced himself as Mohan Soni, a resident of Itarsi.

UNSATISFACTORY REPLY

Following Mohan’s unconvincing replies, he was taken to the police station. The bullion trader told the cops that the money was meant for payment to a city trader. He said that many traders receive payment in cash so he came with booty.

The bullion trader further informed the police that he reached the city in the morning and the Sarafa Bazaar opens at 12 pm so he along with friends had planned to pay their obeisance to Lord Mahakal before the transaction.

TI Soni said that the Income Tax Department was informed about the cash and now they are investigating the case to know about the cash.

Rs 10 lakh seized from Rajasthan passing car

The SST and Khudel police also had a trying time on Wednesday as they too seized Rs 10 lakh from a Rajasthan passing car on Wednesday morning. The person, who was carrying the money, told the officials that the money was meant for construction work in Khandwa.

According to the police, the SST team was checking vehicles from outer area of the district when they stopped a Rajasthan car and seized cash from it. The driver Ramesh Ahir is a resident of Ramganj Mandi in Kota district. Ahir told the police he along with two friends were going to Khandwa to hand over the cash to a person for construction work. The officials seized the cash.