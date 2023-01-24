Ujjain: Youth snatches Rs 500 notes from liquor shop attendant, arrested

CCTV grab shows accused youth snatching bundle of currency from inside the liquor shop’s counter, in Ujjain on Monday night. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A sensational incident took place at the liquor shop located near Do Talab, Muni Nagar here on Monday night. A young man arrived on the pretext of taking liquor and snatched the bundle of currency from the hand of the salesman who was counting the notes inside the counter and ran away. However, the young man was caught running and after being thrashed, the young man was handed over to the police.

Salesman Sanjay son of Mahendra Kharwal was making a bundle by counting notes of Rs 500 at the liquor shop on Monday at around 9 pm. Santosh son of Nagji Malviya, a resident of Shiv Complex, standing at the counter, swooped down and snatched the bundle of notes and ran away. However, the salesman and his partner Jeetu Bhadauria immediately jumped from the counter and ran and nabbed Santosh. The bundle of notes was recovered from him.

In this regard, Madhav Nagar TI Manish Lodha said that the accused is being interrogated. A case under Section 392 of the IPC has been registered against the youth. He is under interrogation. It is being ascertained whether the accused had come alone or was accompanied by someone else, TI said.

Read Also Ujjain: Two brothers run over by unknown vehicle

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)