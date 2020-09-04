Ujjain: Youth receives stitches on head after alleged mistreatment by police

Ujjain: A youth allegedly received head injury while the police were taking action against violators for not wearing masks in Juna Somwariya area on Friday. Youth has alleged that he was thrown into the police vehicle by cops as he was not wearing a mask. Police have denied any such action. The youth has been admitted in the government hospital.

As per reports Ravi son of Nandkishore Solanki was going towards his home on his two-wheeler meanwhile cops waylaid him. The youth then allegedly started arguing with the cops. Ravi alleged that cops forcefully shoved him into the police vehicle and consequently he received serious head injury.

Ravi’s sister also accused the police of inhuman treatment. As per doctors Ravi has received stitches and his condition is stable. The police have denied the allegations and alleged, “When the youth was getting in the police vehicle he slipped and received injury.”