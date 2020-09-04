Indore: Restaurants and bars to open with 50% capacity; buses to run on BRTS corridor from 8 to 12 am

Indore: The corona pandemic has grounded everyone. Everybody had a 'major missing' portion amid the lockdown. But the wait seems to come to an end. If you are an Indori and missed hanging out at your favourite spots in the lockdown, then there is good news for you! The Unlock 4 has brought a sigh of relief for the city inmates.

As per the recent orders of the collector Manish Singh closed hotels, restaurants and bars in Indore will now be able to open.

Restaurants and bars will open with 50% capacity.

The hotels will also have rooms with 100% capacity.

Similarly, buses on the BRTS corridor will also be operational from 8:00 am to 12:00 am.

Before that, the BRTS corridor can also be used for morning walking and cycling from 5:00 am to 8:00 am.

City buses will also be started in 15 days.

Sunday lockdown and night curfew have also been abolished.