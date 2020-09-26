Ujjain: Young couple nabbed from IPS officer’s house

Ujjain: Nanakheda Police on Saturday reached Ved Nagar and found a young man and a young woman in an objectionable position from a house of an IPS officer. The officer is currently posted in Indore.

The incident took place in the morning but soon rumours started doing rounds on social media that Nanakheda police had unearthed a brothel which was being operated from the house of an IPS officer.

When contacted police revealed that the IPS officer’s brother who is a patwari had himself informed the police to catch young man and the woman after finding them in an objectionable

IPS officer’s brother said that 10 days ago he met a youth from Siloda Rawal village who was looking for a room to study so he gave him the key to a room in the house. But the started hosting girls at the room.

On Saturday morning, when the youth came to the room with a girl the brother of IPS locked the room from outside and informed the police.

The verification and other formalities related to leasing of room is still due. Cops claimed that matter pertains to be of a live-in-relationship.