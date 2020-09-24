No School, No Fees: Parents' protest at Kalidas Montessori School in Ujjain

Ujjain: Conflict over no school no fees between parents and the schools continues as the parents protested at yet another school in Ujjain on Wednesday.

On Wednesday parents staged protest at Kalidas Montessori School’s Bambakhana located premises.

Parents raised slogans against the school management and demanded to exempt fee from class I to V and to reduce 75% tuition fee for class VI to XII.

Row over reduction in school tuition fee seems to be far from over as the parents of schoolchildren continue to demand that schools should not charge fee for the such period during which the classes are not held. The parents alleged that the school management is charging school fee in the name of the tuition fee even though the classes are not being organised regularly since the beginning of the new academic session amid corona outbreak in the district. The school principal assured the parents that a reasonable decision will be taken on the issues raised by them.

Online classes don’t serve purpose

Responding to the arguments of the management in support of organizing online classes, the parents told that online classes are not serving the purpose. They said that the learning and education of their wards has been hampered due to online classes. They alleged that the online classes are being organised just for the sake of charging tuition fee. Students are facing difficulty in understanding the subject matter properly through online classes, the parents alleged.

Parents who participated in the protest include Ram Sharma, Mahavir Prasad Sharma, Shishir Jaiswal, Dilip Parmar, Manisha Vyas, Mamta Rathore, Shamimuddin, among others.