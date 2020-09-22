Madhya Pradesh: As schools reopen, management resumes demand of ‘late fee’

Despite government orders, some schools have started demanding ‘late fee’ from the parents. There have similar reports from some schools but parents came out openly and opposed the decision taken by the Mansarovar School.
‘Most of the schools have started creating pressure on parents to deposit fee. Some schools have gone to an extent demanding late fee for delay in fees for corona lockdown,’ said Prabodh Pandya, general secretary of the Palak Mahasangh.
Dozens of parents gathered at Mansarovar School in Kolar road and asked the school management to take back its decision.
‘The school is charging Rs 1935 as tuition fee and additional Rs 200 if one is late in depositing the fee,’ said a parent.
Prabodh Pandya of Palak Mahasangh said that the parents talked to school director Gaurav Tiwari. Parents demanded that tuition fee for the month of April should be waived and no late fee should be imposed on parents. ‘We are thankful to the school management that they agreed to our demands,’ said Pandya.
Parents are also demanding waiving 50% of the tuition fee. School director Tiwari said he needs more time to decide on this issue. Some of the parents said that they have heard that even Mother Teresa School has decided to waive 50% of the tuition fee but could not confirm the news.
Most of the parents agree to bring more parents on a common platform so that one sided decision made by schools could be checked.
