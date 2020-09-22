Madhya Pradesh: As schools reopen, management resumes demand of ‘late fee’

Despite government orders, some schools have started demanding ‘late fee’ from the parents. There have similar reports from some schools but parents came out openly and opposed the decision taken by the Mansarovar School.

‘Most of the schools have started creating pressure on parents to deposit fee. Some schools have gone to an extent demanding late fee for delay in fees for corona lockdown,’ said Prabodh Pandya, general secretary of the Palak Mahasangh.

Dozens of parents gathered at Mansarovar School in Kolar road and asked the school management to take back its decision.

‘The school is charging Rs 1935 as tuition fee and additional Rs 200 if one is late in depositing the fee,’ said a parent.