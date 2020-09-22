Madhya Pradesh: With all COVID norms, CBSE begins compartment exams of class 10 and 12

Indore: Compartment exams of class 10th and 12th of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) commenced from Tuesday.

The compartment examinations are being conducted for the students who were unable to qualify the Feb/March exams.

CBSE compartment exams provide students attempting board exams in class 10th and 12th with a second chance to improve their scores without having to wait for a complete year. The board has instructed all the exam centres to ensure that all the necessary safety measured will be taken since the exams are being conducted in the COVID-19 pandemic time.

City coordinator for CBSE compartment exams Dr Shymali Chatterjee shared that about 1,700 students will be attempting the exams in Indore. Out of this, 1,000 students will be attempting class 10th board exams and 700 are attempting class 12th exam.

“There are 8 exam centres for compartment exams, where we are reinforcing the need to follow all protocols for controlling the spread of coronavirus,” she said.

CBSE class 10th compartment exam will be conducted on September 22, 23, 25, 26, and 28, while the CBSE 12th compartment exam will be conducted on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, and 29.

In addition to the theory examination, the board will also conduct the practical exams for those students who have failed in the practical work of a specific subject.

To control COVID-19 spread, the following protocols were enforced at exam centres:

- Students carried their own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle and water bottle.

- Students were required to cover their mouth and nose with a mask/cloth.

- Students had to follow physical distance norms, which were reinforced by volunteers and invigilators.

- Students were already given instructions in the admit card that were to be strictly followed. Duration for each examination was also given in the date-sheet and admit card.