UJjain: World Traffic Day celebrated to spread awareness about traffic rules

UJJAIN: Under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police HN Batham, World Traffic Day, held to remember victims, was celebrated here in the Police Control Room on Sunday. SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, ASPs Ravindra Verma, Amarendra Singh and Akash Bhuria along with senior police officials were present.

On this occasion, all senior officers of the city including station in-charge and NCC cadets were present. Police officers along with NCC cadets put up banners on roads to spread awareness about traffic rules to prevent accidents. They also held posters which aimed at motivating general public to help victims of road accidents and inspire and motivate others to save innocent lives. The police officials also urged people to obey traffic rules, wear helmets while riding. The SP launched an ambulance which was gifted by Avantika Hospital to spread message of charity.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:00 AM IST