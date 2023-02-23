Ujjain: Workshop on quake-resistant building construction techniques

Representative Image | File Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day workshop is being organised at Government Polytechnic College with civil engineering professionals on earthquake-resistant building construction techniques. In the workshop, institute’s executive director and secretary home Ravindra Singh expressed his views on dangers and sensitivity of earthquake in the state.

Dr George V Joseph, joint director of the Institute, said that there was a need to prepare well in advance to reduce effects of earthquakes and tremors. Disaster Management Institute, Bhopal Home Department is preparing civil engineers on earthquake resistant building construction techniques in all districts of the state, so that existing earthquake sensitivity of the state could be reduced.

Executive engineer PIU of PWD Jatin Singh Chudawat has been appointed by Ujjain administration Ujjain for activities related to earthquake disaster management. In his address, he said that the district would be able to tackle earthquake disaster only if people associated with civil engineering were trained. Important information about disaster management is being provided by various subject experts in the programme being organised by technical expert Neha Shrivas.

From Thursday, a two-day workshop will be organised at Engineering College Ujjain with representatives of voluntary organisations on disaster management, so that their help can be obtained if needed.

