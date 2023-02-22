Madhya Pradesh: Leftists have read all wrong while rightists are yet to read anything at all, Kumar Vishwas during Ram Katha in Ujjain

Kumar Vishwas | File Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has reacted bitterly to Hindi poet and politician Kumar Vishwas’s alleged statement calling the rightist workers 'illiterate'. Expressing anger over Vishwas’ statement, BJP state spokesperson Rajpal Singh Sisodiya, in a tweet, asked Vishwas to focus on ‘katha’ rather than labeling people. However, he later deleted the tweet.

“@DrKumarVishwas, it seems we will have to come to welcome you. You have come here for katha, and you are doing everything, but katha. Focus on what you were invited fore. We 'so-called illiterate' are so much better than you”, Sisodiya wrote on twitter.

Vishwas made the statement during ‘Ram Katha’ in Ujjain’s Kalidas Academy premises on Tuesday. Kumar Vishwas is reciting a three-day ‘Ram Katha’ under the aegis of Vikramotsav here.

Vishwas called leftists 'Kupadh' and RSS 'Anpadh'

Recalling an incident during the religious event, the ex-AAP politician said that a boy who used to work for RSS once asked him, what should this year’s budget be like? Replying to him, Vishwas said, “Since it is your Ram Rajya govt, so we expect a Ram Rajya’s budget.” The boy however replied that there was no budget during Ram Rajya.

“So I said the problem is leftists are poorly read (Kupadh) and you (rightist) are illiterate (Anpadh). There is a fight between only these two groups in this country. Leftists have read everything wrong, while the rightist are yet to read anything at all. They speak of our Vedas, but haven't seen how it is. At Least read it”, Vishwas further said amid applauds from the crowd.

During the program, Minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firoziya, MLA Paras Jain along with Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal were also present.

Hindu organisations demand apology

Likewise, the 'Samagra Aahat Hindu Samaj' has also expressed deep anguish over Kumar Vishwas' statement regarding RSS. In a letter to the organisation 'Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodh Peeth', the Samaj representatives asked Vishwas to immediately tender an apology for his derogatory remarks against RSS.

Meanwhile, former speaker of Ujjain Municipal Corporation Sonu Gehlot in a Facebook post called Vishwas sly, accused him fooling Hindus and demanded his boycott.

