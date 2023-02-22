e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: 'This country has a constitution...jo karega so bharega', Dhirendra Shastri on brother getting booked under SC/ST Act

Shastri also said that every matter should not be connected to him as he is only working in the service of Sanatan, Hindutva and Bageshwar Balaji.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
Dhirendra Shastri with his brother Shaligram Garg | Twitter
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Dhirendra Shastri, also famously known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar has finally broken his silence on a viral video of his brother Shaligram Garg allegedly crashing a wedding, brandishing revolver and hurling abuses at the people present there. In a video posted on the official twitter account of Bageshawar Dham Sarkar, Shastri said that he does not support anything wrong and the country has a constitution. 

“Recently, a topic related to Shaligram has come to my notice through social media. I do not support wrong. The matter should be investigated according to law with complete unbiasedness and transparency”, he said. 

The religious preacher further added, “Do not connect every issue with me. I am working continuously in the service of Sanatan, Hindutva and Bageshwar Balaji. This country has a constitution. So, you reap what you sow (Jo karega so bharega).”

FIR against Shaligram Garg

Notably, an FIR has been registered against Shastri’s brother Shaligram Garg for allegedly brandishing a revolver and hurling abuses and threatening a Dalit family. He has been booked under sections 294, 323,506, 427 of IPC and SC ST Act, on Tuesday.

article-image

