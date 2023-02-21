Madhya Pradesh: Bageshwar Dham back in controversy as Dhirendra Shastri’s brother booked for threatening Dalit man on gunpoint

e-Paper Get App
The police said efforts are on to arrest Shaligram.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Dhiendra Shastri (on Left) and brother Shaligram Garg (on right) |
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against Pandit Dhirendra Shastri’s brother Shaligram Garg for allegedly brandishing a revolver and hurling abuses and threatening a Dalit family. He has been booked under sections 294, 323,506, 427 of IPC and SC ST Act, on Tuesday.

Recently, a video went viral on social media, in which Dhirendra Shastri’s brother Shaligram Garg can be seen barging into a wedding and allegedly threatening a man from the Dalit community on gunpoint in Gada village of Chhatarpur district.

When people tried to stop him, Shaligram started hurling abuses at them.

The police said that efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

