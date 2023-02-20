Madhya Pradesh: Woman crushed to death by truck in Chhatarpur, 3rd death in week

Accident | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A middle-aged woman riding pillion on a bike was crushed to death by a truck on Mahoba Road on Monday morning, the police said. The incident resulted in a traffic jam on the road, which lasted for several hours, the police added.

According to Chhatarpur police, the woman who lost life in the accident has been identified as Pyaaribai Ahirwar (40), a native of Kashipura village of Chhatarpur. She had been to Chandala along with her son Harkishan Ahirwar for treatment on a bike and the duo was returning on Monday morning.

As soon as the bike reached in front of the church on Mahoba road, it was hit by a speeding truck from rear, following which Pyaaribai fell and was run over by the truck. Harkishan also sustained injuries.

Sub-divisional magistrate Vinay Dwivedi was passing through the road, who witnessed the accident and referred the duo to the hospital. Doctors declared Pyaaribai brought dead on arrival. The police were informed, who have seized the truck, while the driver of the truck is absconding.

This is the third road accident reported in a week in Chhatarpur, after which residents Shankarlaal Soni, Anand Sharma, Rakesh Sharma and others have constituted a Sadak Suraksha Mitra team and have handed over a memorandum to Chhatarpur collector Sandeep GR to take appropriate measures to curb road accident deaths.

