Madhya Pradesh: Mineral department fails to pay heed to Gram Sabha’s proposal of shutting down stone crusher plant in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The mineral department of Chhatarpur seems to have failed to pay heed to the proposal laid by members of Gram panchayat Shivrajpur, of shutting down the Parihar stone crusher plant. The application, submitted by the gram panchayat members to the mineral department 15 days ago is to no avail, as no action has been taken in this regard.

Notably, after the proposal was laid by the Gram sabha members, a memorandum had also been submitted to the Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), in which it was mentioned that farmers are facing a lot of inconvenience due to plumes of dust blowing on roads and their houses developing cracks due to the operation of the stone crusher plant.

Despite uproar by the gram panchayat members, the mineral department officials have not initiated any action in the case. SDM Rakesh Singh Parmar said that an application has been submitted to the mineral department, after which action will be taken against the crusher plant operator.

Mineral officer Amit Mishra, when contacted, said that the SDM’s application has been received and further probe is underway in the case.

