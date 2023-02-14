Madhya Pradesh: Man murders brother-in-law over dispute on money in Chhatarpur

Representative Image | File

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man shot dead his brother-in-law at a bus stand under Satai police station at Bijawar in the district, the police said on Tuesday. The man had a dispute over money with his brother-in-law, sister’s husband.

Immediately after the incident, the police raided the house of the murderer, but he was not found there.

The last rites of the youth were performed under police protection. A team has been set up to arrest the culprit.

According to reports, a resident of Satai Chaman Ali had a dispute over money with his son-in-law Abrar Ali, a resident of Khatkana area.

On February 6, Abrar had an altercation with his father-in-law Chaman at his house in Satai. The sons of Abrar, Mustaq, Ishaq and Ishtaq pacified Abrar and complained to the police about the incident.

When Chaman’s son Ishtaq was standing at the bus stop, on Monday evening, Abrar and his two accomplices reached the bus stand on a bike and shot at Ishtiaq. He died at the hospital.

The family members of the youth tried to block traffic but the senior officials foiled their attempt.

