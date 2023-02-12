Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for murdering woman in Chhatarpur

Representative Image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested a man on Saturday in connection with the murder of a woman in Rajpura village under Gulganjpolice station on February 6. The criminals also injured the two minor children of the woman. Superintendent of police Sachin Sharma told journalists that the criminals had entered the house of the woman and tried to rape her. When the woman offered resistance, the gangsters hit her in the face.

One of the criminals throttled the woman who died on the spot. As the children began to cry, the attackers hit them with sickles. Both the children were seriously injured in the incident. Sharma said that the complainant Harlal Yadav, son of Ramkripal Yadav and resident of Rajpura informed the police on February 6 that his wife had been murdered and his two minor children four-year-old son Tinku and eight-year-old daughter Princy Yadav were injured. On getting information, a police team headed by Sharma rushed to the spot. Sharma further said that a special team had been formed to work out the case.

The injured Tinku was referred to Gwalior and Princy was rushed to Chhatarpur district hospital.

Woman’s father-in-law invited to party

The father-in-law and the husband of the murdered woman were invited to a party where drinks were served. According to reports, 30-year-old Gourishanker Rajput, son of Hisabi Rajput, has been taken into police custody. Gourishanker told the police that he had organised a party as his house to celebrate buying a new tractor-trolley. At night, when Harlal Yadav and Ramkripal Yadav were dead drunk, Gourishanker tried to rape Harlal’s wife who offered resistance. He then murdered her. When the children began to cry, he attacked them too with a sickle and escaped.

