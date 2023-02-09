e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Sand mafias turn road into hillock in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Sand mafias turn road into hillock in Chhatarpur

A resident of Naugaon, Imran Khan, submitted an application to the collector of Chhatarpur, Sandeep GR, demanding an action against mining officer, Atmat Mishra.

Updated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sand mafias have turned the GarroliMauja area on Palera road into a sand hillock. The sand has been brought from Dhasan river.

When contacted, Tehsilder said his office did not give any permission for digging sand. Similarly, officials of the forest department said they, too, did not give any permission for extracting sand from the river.

The collector sifted through the application and directed the sub-divisional magistrate of Naugaon to probe the case.

The officials of the revenue department and those of the forest department are talking about it.

According to Patwari of Garroli Dinesh Khare, he has yet to register a case in connection with the storage of sand. Nor is there any instruction about it from the department.

On the other hand, Tehsilder Sunita Sahni said neither she had any knowledge about the storage of sand at Garroli, nor her department gave any permission for it.

A probe into the case will be conducted through Patwari and action taken accordingly, she said.

On the other hand, in-charge of Garroli forest circle Anjul Parmar said he had not received any letter related to permission for storage of sand.

Madhya Pradesh: Land dispute leads to murder of 28-year-old woman in Chhatarpur
article-image

