Madhya Pradesh: Land dispute leads to murder of 28-year-old woman in Chhatarpur

Her seriously injured children rushed to Gwalior for treatment

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old woman was killed over a land dispute between two families in Rajpura village under the Gulganj police station on Monday night, the police said on Tuesday.

A sharp-edged weapon was used to kill the woman whose two minor children were also injured in the incident.

The children were initially rushed to the Chhatarpur district hospital from where they were referred to a hospital in Gwalior.

Three culprits have been taken into police custody. According to reports, a resident of Rajpura village Harlal Yadav had a land dispute with his uncle Rajaram Yadav.

On Monday night when the wife of Harlal Yadav, Geeta Yadav , was at her residence with her two children four-year-old son Tinku and eight-year-old daughter Princy Yadav, three persons entered her house and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. The woman died on spot and her children were rushed to the hospital.

The attackers have been identified as Rajaram Yadav, Kanhaiyalal Yadav and Parikshit Yadav. On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and registered a case against three persons on the complaint of Harlal Yadav.

The police took all the three accused into custody. The incident sparked panic in the area.

