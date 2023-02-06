Madhya Pradesh: Missing minor girl found, relates her heart-rending tale in Chhatarpur

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The tale a minor girl from Chhatarpur has related after being recovered by the police is agonising.

She was sold in the name of marriage several times and repeatedly violated.

As she was relating her tale of woes, everyone at the police station stood still. Tears trickled down their cheeks.

The girl went missing from her home in the district on November 28 last year, official sources said.

Initially, the police thought that the incident was simply a missing person’s case, but after the preliminary inquiry, they came to know that the girl had been sold to a man in the name of marriage.

The police said that the girl had been sold several times in the name of marriage.

When the female cops spoke to her, the girl said she had been sold several times in the name of marriage to different people.

The girl said a man called Babulal Kushwaha had initially taken her to Delhi and sold her to a youth called Deepu. Another youth Jagmohan bought her from Deepu.

In the same way, another youth Ram Kishan Kushwaha bought the girl and kept her in Gwalior.

In the meantime, the minor was repeatedly violated.

When the police questioned all the four persons, the cops came to know about the girl and recovered her.

The four accused fell into the police dragnet.