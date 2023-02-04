Madhya Pradesh: Students protest at Chhatrasal varsity convocation in Governor’s presence in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhatra Ekta Parishad created a ruckus at the second convocation of Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University on Saturday.

The incident occurred when Governor Mangubhai Patel was being welcomed by university authorities to the venue.

The protesters alleged that the vice-chancellor and the register committed irregularities and urged the Governor to remove them.

Besides Patel and vice chancellor TR Thapak, state Higher Education Minister Mohon Yadav, Member Parliament VD Sharma, registrar Dr JP Mishra and others were present at the function.

The students carrying placards raised slogans against the vice-chancellor and the registrar and demanded their removal.

As soon as the police came to know of it, they plunged into action and took the agitators out of the stadium where the event was going on.

When the female cops were dragging a girl student out of the venue, she fell ill. The agitators were brought to the police control room. The girl students Shraddha Thakur and Neetu Sahu said that they did not want corrupt people on the campus.

Such people have ruined the academic atmosphere on the university premises, they said, adding that they wanted to give a memorandum to the Governor in connection with their demands.

Another student Nisha Ahirwar said that they had submitted a memorandum in connection with their demands at the collectorate, but the administration could not solve those issues.

Youths should serve poor, says Governor

Governor Mangubhai Patel said youth’s commitment to serve the nation is the need of the hour.

He urged the students to work for the poor after completing their education.

Education is necessary for the growth of a nation and for the development of a society, Patel said.

He made the statement at the second convocation ceremony of the Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University. The event was held at Pt Baburam Chaturvedi stadium.

Students get gold medals, certificates

Ninety-three students from various streams have been awarded gold medals and certificates. The subjects include Hindi, English, Sanskrit, philosophy, social studies, economics, history, geography, chemistry, physics, mathematics and others.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Bank workers beat up man for failing to pay back loan in Chhatarpur

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)