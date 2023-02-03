Madhya Pradesh: Bank workers beat up man for failing to pay back loan in Chhatarpur

Representative Image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of U-Bank have beaten up a man for his failure to pay back the loans he took.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media. A complaint in connection with the incident was lodged at the civil lines police station in Chhatarpur, police said on Friday.

The man who was beaten up was identified as Ramesh Sahu. In his complaint, Sahu said that he had taken a loan from U-Bank, but because of certain problems, he could not pay back a few installments.

He then called the employees of the U-Bank to Satai road to discuss his problems with them, but the bank workers beat him up.

They said if he did not pay back the loan he would shot dead. Sahu further said that he did not know the name of the bank workers.

Town inspector of civil police station Kamlesh Sahu said that an inquiry into the case had been ordered and action would be taken against the guilty.

Women, children attacked with stick

A group of people entered a house in KhakriBeerpura village and beat up women and children because of a dispute over land. At the time of the incident, there was no male member in the house. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

A resident of KhakriBeerpura, Rajan Bai, wife of Manmohan Yadav, alleged that Bahadur, Brajendra, Pushpendra, Arvind, Sukh Singh, Dhanna Bai, Phoola Bai and a few others entered her house and beat them up with sticks. At the time of the incident her two sons were at the places of work and her husband went to farmland.

When her daughter-in-law prevented them from entering the house, she was beaten up. Other women and children were also attacked with sticks.