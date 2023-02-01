Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants vandalise houses of Kushwaha Samaj, 6 hurt in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Several miscreants barged into the houses of people belonging to Kushwaha samaj in the Kaindi village of Chhatarpur on Monday and assaulted them physically.

The miscreants also vandalised the houses and threatened the people living inside them of dire consequences.

As many as six people have been reported injured in the incident, of whom four were referred to hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case against five miscreants, who allegedly belong to the Thakur clan.

Political leaders have taken stock of the situation and have expressed their dismay over the incident. They have also demanded strict action against the ones who were involved in the horrific act.

Maniram Kushwaha, a resident of the village, told the media that two days ago, two men named Santosh Kushwaha and Nitendra Singh Thakur had landed in an argument over laying of cable wires. To take revenge against Kushwaha, Singh teamed up with four of his accomplices, identified as Virendra Singh, Pratipaal Singh, Ravindra Singh and Rabbu Singh thakur and barged into the houses belonging to the people of Kushwaha samaj. They allegedly beat up the people residing in the houses and did not even spare the young children and the women.

Orchha road police station house officer (SHO), Abhishek Choubey has assured of immediate and fair probe in the matter.

