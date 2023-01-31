Madhya Pradesh: Wind solar hybrid plant in Chhatarpur on anvil

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A wind solar hybrid plant with storage facility is coming up in Chhattapur. Its technical assessment has been done and a Detailed Project Report has been prepared. On completion, it would produce 950 MW energy. Its unique feature will be that the energy could be also stored for future use.

An officer of MP Urja Vikas Nigam said that project would come up in 1900 hectares at the cost Rs 6,000 crore.

At present, its commercial viability is under discussion. There are 10 energy storage technologies in world. Most common among them is to send the water of a tank to another tank situated at a higher reach. The water, which reaches tank at higher altitude becomes potential energy. When required, water is released from higher tank, which runs the pump turbine to produce the energy.

As per information, solar panels and wind mills would be used to generate power. A senior officer of new and renewable energy department told Free Press that the work of government was limited to providing land and facilitating the developer in selling electricity. If government will feel the need to purchase the power from the developer, then it would go for it at a reasonable price. As of now, forest related issues are hampering the project, which is in its initial stage.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)