Mere desh ki dharti: Impromptu music at CM’s plantation event in Bhopal

Bhopal(Madhya pradesh): The atmosphere at the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s daily plantation exercise turned musical on Monday, with singer Neeti Mohan singing the patriotic number ‘Mere desh ki dharti sona ugle, ugle heere-moti’ from Manoj Kumar’s film ‘Upkaar’.

Percussionist Sivamani accompanied her, using the watering can as a makeshift drum and playback singer Shaan humming along.

The chief minister, after planting the sapling, thanked them with ‘Wah, kya baat hai’. The three artistes also planted saplings.

Shaan, Neeti and Sivamani were in the city to perform at the inaugural ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 at TT Nagar Stadium in the evening.

Shaan told media persons that Madhya Pradesh was the country’s ‘dil’ (heart) and one cannot help loving the heart. He said he has been to Indore and Jabalpur and has sung Madhya Pradesh Gaan ‘Jai Jai Madhya Pradesh’ as well as the Madhya Pradesh Swachhta Anthem and was proud and happy to get the opportunity to perform at the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Games in the state.

Sivamani said that he had returned from Kuala Lumpur just two days back. “The chief minister is doing the best,” he said, adding, “I just saw the plantation.”

Neeti said that she was honoured to get the opportunity to perform at the opening of the Khelo India Games. “Youth playing games and sports will help us build a healthy India. We all want our youth to be strong, healthy, energetic and enthusiastic. She said that she would be presenting ‘Narmada Ashtak’ at the inaugural ceremony. “We have made grand preparations for the show and we hope all of you will like it,” she said.

