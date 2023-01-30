Bhopal: City girl Soumya’s gallant shot makes India win first ever U19 Womens’ World Cup

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India's Under-19 women's team has created history by winning the first ever U19 Womens’ World Cup. This victory is significant for Madhya Pradesh not only because of our women in blue, but also because Madhya Pradesh's youth cricketer Soumya Tiwari hit the winning shot on Sunday.

In the first ever U-19 Womens’ World Cup, India won the title by defeating England by seven wickets in South Africa on Sunday. In this victory, Soumya Tiwari of Bhopal scored the winning run while remaining unbeaten. Batting first, England had set a target of 69 runs in front of India and Team India achieved it by just losing three wickets.

The third-wicket partnership of batters Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha, which included 46 runs on 55 balls, helped India defeat England by seven wickets to win the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Soumya (24 not out) and Trisha (24) stitched a crucial combination to earn India their first-ever World Cup title in women's cricket after a great bowling performance combined with some outstanding fielding enabled India to bowl out England for just 68.

