Projects of actress Pratishtha Shrivastava are going to be launched soon, Bhopal’s girl is going to shine in Bollywood

New Delhi (India), January 27: Actress Pratishtha Shrivastava belongs to a hospital-operating family in Bhopal, her father Rajesh Shrivastava is a hospital operator while her mother is a housewife. Apart from Crime Patrol and Crime Alert, Pratishtha has appeared in many serials and in the coming time, her web series is going to be released for many big platforms. The most talked about web series of Pratishtha’s release is Bobby. Pratishtha was born on July 10, 1997, in the Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh. She took dance lessons from veteran choreographer Terence Lewis and graduated from Sri Sathya Sai College and completed her 12th standard from Bhopal.

Pratishtha is rich in talent as well as she is very beautiful, Pratishtha’s dance steps are very beautiful, she moves her body as if it doesn’t have bones. Pratishtha says that while dancing, you have to completely lose yourself in it. Pratishtha’s saying is also correct because until the audience sitting in front of you does not say wow after seeing your dance, till then where does an artist get peace? Same thing to their reputation she wants people to know her because of her talent more than her beauty that’s why she loves everything which shows her way to success whether it is acting or dance she practices daily She sheds her sweat because she feels that great success, a lot of hard work will have to be done.

Her father has taught Pratishtha to work hard. Pratishtha says that their father often says that success comes only after hard work and the success that comes without hard work does not stay with you for long because success is achieved without hard work. We will never have that value and you will always be afraid of losing the success that you have achieved on your own and on the strength of your hard work and you will be afraid of losing that success, that’s why don’t run in the race of getting success in charity.May success kiss your feet.

This is the reason that Pratishtha likes to be independent, she does not want that she has to take any help from her parents, Pratishtha’s family is her biggest support. Pratishtha believes that if you think that you can solve the problem, then solve it yourself, there are a lot of problems, it seems that the help of parents should be taken, then feel free to tell them your problem, many such projects of Pratishtha are going to come in the market her upcoming web series project as the book Covid stories, movie Bella house and her upcoming song Mitra da scene for which we wish Pratishtha all the best.

