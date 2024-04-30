 MP: Youths Thrash Traffic Cop Publicly After Police Stop Their Bullet Over Tripling In Gwalior; Video Viral
The incident took place on Monday night at Achaleshwar Tiraha.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three bikers allegedly thrashed a traffic cop and tore his shirt publicly on a busy road in Gwalior city, Madhya Pradesh. The traffic police stopped the bullet rider for tripling and making gunshot sounds through the silencer, which irked him and his two rider-pillion friends.

The incident took place on Monday night at Achaleshwar Tiraha. After the uproar, the police have arrested two youths.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

According to information, the traffic police of Kampu police station were checking vehicles at Achaleshwar Tiraha in Gwalior on Monday night.

article-image

2 Caught, One on Run

Anup Dixit, along with his comrades, was managing the traffic arrangements near the temple and checking the vehicles. At the same time, three youths riding a Bullet bike passed by. The silencer of the bullet was making the sound of the bullet. Seeing this, Dixit stopped the bullet rider and advised him to get the challan issued.

Reacting to this, bike rider Sonu Jatav started abusing and accusing the police. When the police personnel stopped them from abusing, they caught hold of the policeman's collar. All three together beat up both cops. As soon as information about the commotion at the control room was received, the police force reached the spot.

One of the accused sped away on bullet, however two others have been caught by the police.

Sonu Jatav and his companion were caught and taken to the Kampu police station. A case of assault with a traffic police officer and obstruction in government work has been registered at Kampu police station.

DSP Ashok Jadon said that the accused are already history-sheeters, action will be taken against them, and the search for the third accused is going on.

