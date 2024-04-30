Jabalpur Scrapyard Blast: Police Announce Rs 15k Reward For Arrest Of Scrapyard Owner

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the scrapyard owner linked to the recent blast in Jabalpur, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The explosion occurred at a scrapyard near Khajri Khiriya bypass in Jabalpur district on April 25, claiming the lives of two individuals.

#WATCH | Jabalpur Scrapyard Blast: Teams Of NSG And NDRF Arrive After Military Bombs And Other Explosives Were Recovered From Campus #jabalpur #MadhyaPradesh #MadhyaPradeshNews #MPNews pic.twitter.com/NDmVq7wmW9 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 27, 2024

Subsequently, authorities demolished illegal structures at the scrapyard situated in Anand Nagar on April 26. An FIR was lodged against the scrapyard owner, Shamim Rza, who has been fooling authorities since the incident.

Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case, but the prime suspect, Haji Shamim Rza, remains at large. As efforts intensify to apprehend him, a reward of Rs 15,000 has been put forward for information leading to his arrest.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sonali Dubey emphasised that this was not a typical gas cylinder explosion; rather, it involved explosives. Dubey also disclosed that a team from the National Security Guard (NSG) is collaborating with local law enforcement to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The investigation into the blast is ongoing, and authorities are committed to unraveling the circumstances surrounding the incident.