 Jabalpur Scrapyard Blast: Police Announce Rs 15k Reward For Arrest Of Scrapyard Owner
The explosion occurred at a scrapyard near Khajri Khiriya bypass in Jabalpur district on April 25, claiming the lives of two individuals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the scrapyard owner linked to the recent blast in Jabalpur, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Subsequently, authorities demolished illegal structures at the scrapyard situated in Anand Nagar on April 26. An FIR was lodged against the scrapyard owner, Shamim Rza, who has been fooling authorities since the incident.

Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case, but the prime suspect, Haji Shamim Rza, remains at large. As efforts intensify to apprehend him, a reward of Rs 15,000 has been put forward for information leading to his arrest.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sonali Dubey emphasised that this was not a typical gas cylinder explosion; rather, it involved explosives. Dubey also disclosed that a team from the National Security Guard (NSG) is collaborating with local law enforcement to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The investigation into the blast is ongoing, and authorities are committed to unraveling the circumstances surrounding the incident.

