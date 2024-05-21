On-The-Spot Funding: Shark Tank India Like Live Events For Funding MP Startups | Photo Via Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Startup Alliance (BSA) is going to organise a series of live events, along the lines of TV show Shark Tank India, to arrange on-the-spot funding for startups based in Madhya Pradesh from June-July this year.

An investors’ meet will be part of it. BSA is a group of young professionals and entrepreneurs from different fields to provide and promote funding to startups from the state. It had organised an event in February this year and will follow it up with a meeting of Venture Capitalists (VCs) and Angel Investors before on-the-spot funding events.

“This initiative aims to unlock the state's entrepreneurial potential by facilitating access to capital for promising startups. We have set a target of disbursing Rs 50 crore within a year through investor participation,” said Sunil Sharma, an entrepreneur from Gwalior who is one of the founder members of the BSA.

Madhya Pradesh has 3,898 registered startups, of which 1,801 are women-led. “Unfortunately, startups from Madhya Pradesh do not get funding from the state and they have to depend on investors and VCs from Bengaluru, Mumbai etc.” said Sharma, adding that funding was the key issue for startups.

The group plans to organise a series of events patterned on Shark Tank India. The only difference would be that the events would be live. “Startup promoters will present their ideas and the investors will commit on-the-spot funding for them,” Sharma said.

The founder member said that their aim is to create an environment conducive to startup growth and enable the emergence of 2-3 billion dollar startups and fosteringgrowth by organising on-the-spot funding events in 10 cities in different regions of Madhya Pradesh. BSA will bring together startups, venture capitalists, angel investors, high networth individuals and the government to create a synergistic network.