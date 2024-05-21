Scorching Heat Halts Translocation Of Kanha Spotted Deer To Kuno, Gandhi Sagar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Scorching heat at the peak of summer has made the authorities halt any translocation of wild animals. Kanha Tiger Reserve has put on hold relocation of its spotted deer to Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary and will begin the process once mercury heads southwards. The translocation of the spotted deer will begin when the monsoon sets its foot in the state.

The translocation of spotted deer continued till April and now the authorities are waiting for the temperature to go down. Any translocation of wild animals in extreme heat may threaten its life. Sources at the reserve said that till April, 102 spotted deer have been shifted to Kuno. A forest official said that Kuno has asked for 1,000 spotted deer to increase its prey base.

As far as Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary is concerned there is a demand for 500 spotted deer and so far, 67 have been. Kanha has around 47,000 spotted deer, probably highest in any tiger reserve or sanctuary. A female spotted deer gives birth to two offspring and this has led to rapid increase in its population at Kanha. In a year, around eight to ten thousand offspring of spotted deer take birth in Kanha. The growing population of spotted deer is building huge pressure on the natural habitat.

‘Increasing population straining habitat’

“The population of spotted deer is causing severe stress on the habitat. To lessen the burden, permission has been sought to translocate the spotted deer to other regions of the state. As of now, the translocation process has been halted as its peak of summer season and is not suitable for translocation. The translocation process will be resumed during the onset of the monsoon season.” SK Singh, field director, Kanha Tiger Reserve

An owl rescued from the forest headquarters building, Van Bhawan, was sent to Van Vihar National Park for better care on Monday. The owl has injured one of its wings and is being treated for the same. It has been kept in a separate quarantine. The officers of Van Vihar National Park said, "It is Common Barn Owl and comes under part B of Schedule 1 of Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972. Once it recovers from the injury, it will be released in its wild habitat."