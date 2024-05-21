Nursing College Scam: CBI Seizes ₹2.33 Crore In Cash 4 Gold Bars, 36 Digital Devices | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): CBI nursing home bribery case, CBI have conducts searches at 31 places in Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam and Jaipur and effected recoveries of over Rs 2.33 crore in cash four gold bars, 36 digital devices and over 150 incriminating documents, said the officials on Monday.

CBI, ACB, Bhopal had constituted seven core teams and three four support teams comprising of officials from CBI, those nominated by Nursing Colleges in MP and patwaris, in compliance of directions of High Court for conducting State-wide inspections to ascertain whether the nursing colleges satisfied the laid down norms and standards for nursing colleges in respect of infrastructural facilities and faculty.

During monitoring of inspections being carried out by various teams, officials of one of the support teams, including CBI inspector Rahul Raj, were found to be indulging in corrupt activities, It was observed that they were giving favourable inspection reports in lieu of bribes collected through conduits.

The internal vigilance mechanism of CBI came into action and a case against 23 persons, including Inspector Rahul Raj, three other CBI officials and conduits, touts was registered.

In follow up action, CBI, New Delhi conducted searches at 31 places in Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam and Jaipur and effected recoveries of over Rs. 2.33 crore in cash, 4 gold bars, 36 digital devices and over 150 incriminating documents.

13 accused persons including Rahul Raj, inspector, CBI, Sushil Kumar Majoka, inspector, MP police on attachment with CBI and Om Goswami, Ravi Bhadoria and Jugal Kishore, who were acting as touts and three women have been arrested in the case. All of the arrested accused persons have been remanded to CBI custody till May 29th.

One more CBI inspector arrested

Bhopal: CBI has arrested one more CBI officer in the nursing home scam case on Monday. The sleuths have presented four accused in the special Court of CBI including the inspector, here on Monday, said officials.

Till Monday the CBI had presented 13 accused in the case, and they are sent on 10 days police remand on Court’s order. On Saturday the CBI sleuths have conducted raids in different locations of three districts Bhopal, Indore and Ratlam. On Sunday the CBI team has presented nine accused of the scam into the Court including an inspector.

According to officials, on Monday the CBI has arrested one more inspector Suchil Mejokar who was also the part of the ongoing scam investigating team.

The sleuths have presented four accused who were arrested in Ratlam and other places were brought to the Court. Among them are Suchil Mejokar including principal of a nursing college Jalpana Adhikari, Jugal Kishor Sharma and his brother Radharaman Sharma.

The Court has given 10 days police remand said the officials. Earlier on Saturday, in a massive action of the CBI team, the police have arrested inspector Rahul Raj, for taking bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a nursing college principal and director at his residence situated in professor’s colony. It was alleged that the inspector had taken bribe to provide ‘suitable’ report to the tainted college.

The CBI sleuths had also seized 100-100 grams of two gold biscuits and the amount of Rs 7.88 lakh from his residence. In the bribery connection the police have also arrested middlemen

Sachin Jain, principal of a nursing college Suma Rattnam Bhaskaran, director of a nursing college Anil Bhaskaran, Ravi Bhadoria of a private nursing college, Priti Tilakwar, Tanveer Khan and Om Giri Goswami.

The nine accused were presented into the Court on Sunday and the Court had sent them on 10 days police remand. The officials informed that the arrested accused are scheduled to be taken to New Delhi for the interrogations.