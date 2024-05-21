 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Leaders Begin To Lobby For Political Appointments
CM removed move of the politicians from Corporations, Authorities and Mandals before the LS election.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 08:02 AM IST
article-image
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Leaders Begin To Lobby For Political Appointments | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leaders of the ruling party have begun to chew over pross and cons for political appointments after the polling for 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Before the Lok Sabha election, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav removed those who were appointed to posts in Corporations, Mandals and Authorities. Hectic lobbying for appointment to those posts has started. So, those willing to get into these organisations have begun to make efforts.

The Congress leaders who have defected to the BJP are also laying their claims to certain positions in these organisations. They are making efforts on their own. The important leaders who joined the BJP want that they should be accommodated in various organisations the way those who joined the ruling party together with Jyotiraditya Scindia were adjusted, despite their loss in elections.

Likewise, those who were removed from the posts organisations are also trying to get back their positions. These politicians are meeting the senior leaders of the party and lobbying for the posts. Those who are working for the organisation are also making efforts for political appointments.

Those who were not given tickets for the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections are also pulling out all the stops for adjustment in any organisation. According to a leader of the ruling party, the organisation will play an important role in political appointments. Nevertheless, for political appointments approval has to be taken from the BJP’s central leadership. Therefore, those who are seeking political appointments have to work hard.

