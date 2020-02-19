Ujjain: Women hit roads, protest against hike in price of gas cylinders

Ujjain: Members of Congress’ women wing took out a rally against the price rise of domestic gas cylinders on Tuesday. Under the leadership of Mahila Congress head Anju Jatwa and in the presence of former MLA Batukshankar Joshi and district Congress head Mahesh Soni, funeral procession of Modi Sarkar and Gas Cylinder was taken out. Women burnt effigy of PM Narendra Modi. The members also handed over a memorandum in the name of the President of India to tehsildar.