Ujjian: Preparatory meeting of BJP held

Ujjain: In view of organisational election, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a meeting on Monday at a private hotel located at Chintaman Road.

The meeting was chaired by district BJP head Vivek Joshi. Portraits of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay and Shyamaprasad Mukharji were garlanded by the guests.

Addressing the meeting, election in-charge Rameshwar Sharma said that election officers have been appointed for all 487 booths where election will be held from September 22 and 23.

Joshi said that the birth day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrated as ‘seva saptah’ (service week). During this period the party will serve the flood affected people of the state.

The BJP also accumulated a fund of Rs 1 lakh to serve the flood affected people. BJP volunteers will collect utensils, clothes and other materials for the flood affected people of Mandsaur and Neemuch.

MLA Paras Jain, Mohan Yadav, mayor Meena Jonwal, Ramesh Chandra Sharma, Jagdish Agrawal, Divakar Natu, Pradeep Pandey, Sonu Gehlot, Anil Jain Kaluheda, Iqbalsingh Gandhi, Sanwar Patel, Ashok Prajapati and other leaders were present. The meeting was conducted by Suresh Giri.