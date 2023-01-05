Ujjain: Woman knocks at SP’s door for hubby missing since September 17

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A young man living in Mozamkhedi of Bhairavgarh police station area went to Goa four months ago and never returned. Now, his wife has sought police help to trace him.

Sandeep Malviya (32) went to Goa with friends in a car on September 17, 2022. His friends returned to Ujjain but he did not. His wife Babita submitted an application with Bhairavgarh police station area in this regard but to no avail. On Thursday, Babita Malviya reached SP office to file complaint. Babita said that Sandeep had gone with Maujamkhedi’s Vikrant, Abhishek, Arun, Rahul and Deepak.

On the midnight of September 20-21, 2022, Babita had spoken to her husband for the last time. At that time, Sandeep had told Babita that they were near Bharuch in Gujarat. He told his wife that he was abducted by hotel owner Amit Patel and his five friends. Sandeep had also sent some photos via Facebook live which included a photo of a Toyota Fortuner car (GJ-26, N-9399).

He also said that the hotel owner and his friends were going to kill him. Since then Sandeep’s mobile was switched-off and he was untraceable. According to Babita, an unknown girl called her on her mobile and informed her about Sandeep’s life being in danger. Now the girl is calling and saying that Sandeep was murdered by his friends and hotelier.