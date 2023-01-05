Ujjain: Remove encroachment destroying city’s beauty, says Mayor Mukesh Tatwal

Representative Image | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As per high court’s instructions, all flex, hoardings, gumti (kiosks) and go-carts affecting the traffic arrangements and destroying its beauty have to be removed.

This instruction was given by mayor Mukesh Tatwal in a meeting at Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) headquarters on Thursday. Referring to Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Mandir, Patni Bazaar and Tower Chowk, Freeganj and Shaheed Park in particular, he said that strict action should be taken against hoardings, flex, handcarts and gumtis obstructing traffic and destroying beautification on these routes. He directed officers to initiate strict action against people indulging in such act.

Mayor said that Chhatri Chowk garden is the main ancient heritage of the city, by encroachment on its footpath, the beauty of the garden is also being destroyed and traffic too is being affected. Similarly, the road leading to Gopal Mandir should also be freed from encroachment as per the order of the High Court, and then action should be taken at Tower Chowk. Tatwal said that any poster hoardings in the city should not be put up without depositing fees in the UMC and without taking permission, otherwise strict action should be taken against the concerned.

He directed that the advertisement agencies of hoardings, banners and flex should be summoned and illegal hoardings, posters, and flex should be removed immediately, action should be taken by giving notice to the people whose photos are found in such hoardings which are illegally installed and hoardings, banners, Strict action should also be taken against the advertising agencies who put up posters. Legal action should be taken against me if my own hoardings and posters are put up without permission, Tatwal said.