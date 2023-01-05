Ujjain: Mercury dips to 7.2 degrees Celsius, schools up to class VIII closed till Sunday

A man carries his children on scooter to their | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy snowfall in Northern parts of India has resulted in a steep fall in temperature in the plains. Wednesday was the coldest night of the season. The mercury fell to 7.2 degrees Celsius. Following low temperature, the collector on Thursday announced two day holiday for all private and government schools till class eight and Anganwadi centres.

With the beginning of the New Year, cold wave continues to wreak havoc. The city woke up to a foggy morning on Thursday with sun hiding behind the clouds.

The sun did not come out till 10am. However, throughout the day, sun was missing its fiercest rays owing to cold winds blowing at a speed of 8km/hr. People wrapped in warm clothes were seen burning bonfires at various places to beat the cold.

According to the Meteorological Department, clouds may remain in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain for the next two days. Light drizzle is also expected. Here, in view of rising cold, collector Ashish Singh on Thursday declared a holiday on Friday and Saturday for schools from Nursery to VIII across the district, which will be applicable to all private and government schools and Anganwadi centres.