Madhya Pradesh: Chinese manjha ‘slits’ girl’s throat in Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Six-year-old Sahiba’s throat was slit by Chinese manjha, when she was returning from school with her father on a bike in Kotwali police station area.

Thankfully, her father Gulsher stopped the bike as soon as the Chinese manjha encircled her neck and later rushed her to a hospital. Gulsher said that he was returning home from St Meera Girls School Nijatpura when the incident took place. The girl was discharged after first aid from district hospital.

For the last two days, district administration has been running a drive against Chinese Manjha (a thread used to fly kites) sellers. They have demolished houses of sellers. However, all this has failed to deter the sellers.

Meanwhile, Kalam Sarvadharma Society has prepared posters to make people aware of the ill-effects of Chinese Manjha. These posters will be put on bridges. The poster was released by Cabinet Minister Mohan Yadav. The poster has the message "Bridge par dor se Bache, apni swayam ki Suraksha khud kare".

Illegal construction of a house in Gandhi Nagar being demolished, in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

House of wholesaler of Chinese manjha demolished

Time has come to stop selling of Chinese Manjha in the city. Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), administration and police team are razing houses of wholesalers of ‘banned’ Chinese manjha. On Wednesday they razed a house of wholesaler in Gandhinagar locality. The Chimanganj Mandi police also seized 346 bundles of Chinese Manjha from the house of Iqbal son of Ayub of Gandhi Nagar.

Along with registering a case under Section 188 against him, action was also taken to demolish his illegal house. The UMC removal gang reached Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday and demolished the said house. This two-storey house was under construction and it was not even painted. In this regard, CSP Sachin Parte said that the construction was broken due to illegality.