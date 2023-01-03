Ujjain: 13 houses razed to construct four-lane road

JCB machines raze houses in the Bada Ganesh Mandir area, in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the second phase of Mahakaleshwar Temple Expansion Plan, the work towards Bada Ganesh Mandir is to begin now. A four-lane road is to be made from here. 13 houses are coming under its purview. The administration had already acquired the houses and the occupants had also vacated them. The work of removing a total of 13 houses began on Tuesday morning. These houses were demolished with the help of JCB machines. In this regard, SDM Kalyani Pandey said that 13 houses have been demolished.

Traders and Congress corporators stage dharna on Gudri Chouraha in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo

TRADERS STAGE DHARNA

Troubled by the crippling traffic system in the old city, the traders along with the Congress corporator staged a dharna at Gudri Chouraha, here on Tuesday afternoon. During this, the corporator said that if the police cannot do anything to make arrangements, then I will stand up wearing the dress of the traffic police carrying a whistle. On this, the police officials assured her of action. In fact, the traders of Gopal Mandir, Chhatri Chowk, Tanki Chauraha, Mawa Bazaar and Qumari Marg are troubled due to pathetic traffic situation. It is such that problems are being faced due to vegetable carts and haphazard parking on roads. People also park two-wheelers on the streets. Worried about this, the traders, under the leadership of corporator Maya Trivedi reached the SP office and handed over the memorandum to SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla. The traders have demanded streamlining of the traffic system.

MLA DEMANDS DHARAMSHALA

MLA Paras Jain has written a letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the construction of a new dharamshala, hotel by renovating Sheetal rest house near the Hari Phatak over bridge.

ABBS WANTS ‘RENBASERAS’ FOR VISITORS

Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj (ABBS) national president Pt Surendra Chaturvedi and general secretary Pt Tarun Upadhyaya in a statement said that Rs 700 crore are being spent on the first and second phase of Shi Mahakal Lok, but looking at the number of tourists coming for darshan, all the construction works are irrelevant because the officials who made the project of Mahakal Lok did not make any practical plan for the convenience of the passengers. For multi-level parking land was acquired around Mahakal area but ordinary parking lot was made which does not have the parking capacity of more than 125 four-wheelers, due to which the entire surrounding area of Mahakaleshwar temple is congested which troubles people of the residential area. Along with this, due to the increasing number of visitors visiting Mahakal Lok, travellers feel the lack of dharamshalas and hotels to stay and are forced to pay hefty fees to stay. The ABBS has written a letter to the CM demanding that big renbaseras (night shelter) should be set-up in Mahakal or nearby areas for the convenience of passengers.

DELHI VISITORS SUSTAIN INJURIES

A devotee from Delhi got his leg fractured due to the acrobatics of the e-rickshaw driver on Tuesday. Ganesh and his father Shankar Prasad had come to visit Mahakaleshwar temple by Intercity Express. There are 45 other people with him. They were going towards Balaji Complex Dharamshala by e-rickshaws from the railway station. Meanwhile, near Dewas Gate, one e-rickshaw driver drove his vehicle between two vehicles while performing acrobatics on the road. Due to this Shankar Prasad’s leg and son Ganesh’s hand collided with the vehicle. This caused serious injury to both of them. They have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.