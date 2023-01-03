Bhopal: Will request Centre to implement PESA Act in all tribal districts, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a request would be made to the Central Government to implement PESA Act in all the tribal-dominated districts of the state. CM further said that a special team would be constituted to work in this direction.

PESA rules are applicable in 89 development blocks of 20 districts of the state.

He was addressing a meeting of Madhya Pradesh Tribal Advisory Council at Mantralaya. CM also launched the portal of Tribal Area Development Schemes.

To spread the information about the provisions and rules of PESA Act from village to village, a campaign will be launched involving the youths. Special training has also been arranged for this.

“I will also go to tribal development blocks. We have to ensure the implementation of PESA Act at the earliest,” Chouhan said. He further said that it was a matter of happiness that 268 gram sabhas passed resolutions regarding plucking and selling tendu leaves.

At the meeting, information about three new schemes was given. They include Bhagwan Birsa Munda Self-Employment Scheme, Tantya Mama Economic Welfare Scheme and Chief Minister Schedule Tribe Special Project Funding Scheme.

Discussions were held regarding increase in income limit for scholarship to tribal students, reservation in posts to be filled through outsourcing, evaluation of teaching level of teachers, starting of CM Rise School in tribal areas.

