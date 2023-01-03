Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Municipal Corporation collects Rs 10 crore more as taxes in 9 months

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has collected Rs 10 crore more tax in nine months in current financial year in comparison to last financial year (2021-2022). The BMC tax collection was Rs 208 crore till January 2. It was Rs 198.5 crore including arrears in the corresponding period last year.

According to report, BMC collected Rs 137.2 crore as property tax, Rs 14.5 crore was collected as solid management tax, water tax was Rs 39.5 crore, Rs 9.6 crore collected as lease rent, Rs 52 lakh as mutation fee, Rs 5.3 crore as commercial licence fee while Rs 62 lakh was collected at sewage tax.

In 2021-2022, BMC collected 92.3 crore as property tax, samekit tax was Rs 11.5 crore, city development cess was Rs 14.11 crore. Education cess was Rs 30.12 crore. Additional cess was Rs 23.34 crore while water tax collection was Rs 12.33 crore. Garbage tax was Rs 14.4 crore.

Deputy municipal commissioner Sandhya Chaturvedi said, “BMC’s main focus is on big defaulters. If big defaulters clear dues, BMC kitty will swell. It is difficult to recover taxes from railway, police department. However, many government offices are good taxpayers. First the time, we are collecting sewage tax in colony where new connection has been linked under Amrit Scheme. Sewage tax is not for all colonies.”

